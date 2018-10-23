Try 1 month for 99¢
A man inside his vehicle was robbed at gunpoint Monday night, with two suspects taking money and personal items.

The 18-year-old victim was not injured.

The armed robbery happened at about 9 p.m. in the 1800 block of Fisher Street, Madison police said.

"According to the victim, the two suspects accosted him while he was in his vehicle, and one was armed with a handgun," said Lt. Daniel Nale.

The two suspects fled the scene on foot.

"The victim stated he met one of the suspects previously, but did not know his name," Nale said.

The suspect with the handgun is a black male about 17 years old, 6 feet tall, 160 to 170 pounds, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect is a black male about 20 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 210 pounds, facial hair, small dreadlocks, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

