A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the 300 block of West Mifflin Street Friday night, Madison police reported.
Officers were called to the area shortly after 9:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot, according to a police news release.
Arriving officers reported finding a 22-year-old white man who was shot in the leg. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
A black 4-door car was seen fleeing the scene after the shooting but no further suspect information is available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.