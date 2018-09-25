A man found hiding in trees early Sunday morning was arrested by Monona police for his alleged fourth drunken driving offense.
Christopher Hengst, 43, no address given, was also tentatively charged with resisting arrest, and also had arrest warrants for non-support and a probation/parole violation.
The incident started at 12:04 a.m. Sunday when an officer tried to make a traffic stop on a minivan driving on Industrial Drive at Kilgust Road.
The driver didn't stop but went south on South Towne Drive, and the officer ended the pursuit.
"The officer last saw the vehicle driving into Manor Bluff Trailer Park," said Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga. "Officers searched the trailer park and located the van, abandoned on Bel-Aire Drive."
A Monona police dog was brought to the scene and found Hengst in a row of pine trees after about 200 yards of tracking.