A man who broke into a Downtown residence early Sunday morning was discovered sleeping in a bedroom, thinking he was home after a night of drinking.
The break-in was discovered by a 19-year-old resident getting home in the 200 block of West Gilman Street at about 3:40 a.m., Madison police said.
"He found glass to the storm door had been broken and a burglar might be inside, so he didn't want to go in until police checked it out," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Two officers went inside and started going room to room.
"In one bedroom they discovered one of the victim's roommates, who was with a girfriend," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The officers moved on."
Upon entering the last bedroom, the officers found a man half lying on the bed. He had one shoe on, no shirt under his sports jacket, a cut hand and cans of beer in his pockets. He also wet the bed.
"The intruder was a complete stranger to the victim, and had entered the wrong address after having too much to drink," DeSpain said.
The resident didn't want to pursue a trespassing complaint, so the 20-year-old intruder was taken to the detoxification center, after police issued an underage drinking ticket.