A 41-year-old Fitchburg man was the victim of an unusual robbery Sunday, when an armed suspect forced the victim to sell his cellphone at a store so the suspect could get the proceeds.
The robbery happened at about 5:50 p.m. on Calypso Road, in an apartment the victim said he didn't know where it was.
"He told police he was using drugs at an unknown apartment," said Lt. Jamar Gary. "The subject armed with a handgun at the apartment robbed the victim of his car keys."
The suspect then got the victim to go to a Walmart to sell the phone, so the suspect could get the money.
"They returned to the Calypso Road area, and once the suspect left, the victim called police," Gary said.
The victim was not injured, and the only description he gave of the suspect was that he was a black man in his 40s with a bald head.
