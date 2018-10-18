A Portage man in the parking lot of a South Side eatery Wednesday afternoon was forced to get into a car that drove to a different location, the suspects robbing him then driving off.
The abduction and robbery began around 2:50 p.m. in the parking lot of KFC, 1516 Greenway Cross, Madison police said.
The 36-year-old victim told police he was in the lot when the suspects forced him at gunpoint to get into a gold-colored Honda Accord.
"The victim was robbed of his cellphone and cash, and was released unharmed near 2900 Syene Road," said Lt. Jamar Gary.
The suspects include a white male driver in his mid- to late 20s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt; a white male front seat passenger in his mid- to late 20s, wearing a black T-shirt and carrying a handgun; and a white female rear seat passenger with brown hair.