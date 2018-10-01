Try 1 month for 99¢

A man with a gun followed a police officer's orders Monday morning, dropping the weapon in a Near East Side apartment building before being placed under arrest.

The 32-year-old man allegedly fired the gun inside the apartment in the 900 block of Spaight Street, but nobody was injured, Madison police said.

The incident was reported at 6:35 a.m. by a concerned neighbor who heard loud banging and someone yelling for help.

"After entering the building, the officer came upon an armed man, who is a resident," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

"The officer, with his service weapon drawn, ordered the suspect to drop the weapon, and fortunately he did."

Investigators found several shell casings in the man's bathroom. They determined he fired at least one round into a wall.

"Officers canvassed the building and did not find anyone to be injured, or find that any bullets had penetrated other apartments," DeSpain said.

The unidentified man was taken to a hospital for a blood draw. Police said he showed signs of paranoia.

"He will be facing tentative charges to include reckless endangering safety," DeSpain said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.