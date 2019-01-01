A 28-year-old man was arrested and tentatively charged with his second offense of impaired driving Tuesday while driving a vehicle reported as stolen, Madison police said.
Another man said his vehicle was stolen about 7:30 a.m. in the 400 block of West Gilman Street after he left it unlocked and running while helping a passenger get into a nearby residence, police said.
As an officer was taking the stolen vehicle report, the victim saw his vehicle drive by. The officer located the vehicle in the 200 block of North Brooks Street. The driver, whom police say was intoxicated, said a friend had told him to take his vehicle but he took the wrong one.
The victim did not want the suspect charged with operating his vehicle without consent, police said.