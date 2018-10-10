A man suffered serious injuries Tuesday afternoon when he was dragged about a half-mile along a Monona street while hanging onto the SUV of a man driving away from a phone deal.
The incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Pier 37 shopping area at Broadway and Monona Drive, police said.
The 25-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital after sustaining serious injuries.
Police said the victim was meeting a man wanting to buy his cellphone.
"The suspect took the phone without paying for it," said Police Chief Walter Ostrenga. "The victim grabbed onto the side of the vehicle."
The SUV drove down Broadway about a half mile to Copps Avenue before the victim fell off, the SUV not stopping.
The SUV is black, possibly a Toyota RAV4, and the suspect is a young Asian male.
Anyone witnessing the incident is asked to contact Monona police, 222-0463.