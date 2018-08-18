A man was shot and killed Saturday at a shooting range in Fayette Township, Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said.
The incident remains under investigation.
The sheriff's office responded to a call at about 3 p.m. Saturday at the Yellowstone Shooting Range at 9565 CTH F in Fayette Township. The range is owned by the state Department of Natural Resources.
According to the sheriff's office, initial calls reported conflicting information but it was determined that a male subject had suffered a gunshot wound.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including UW Medflight. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and the victim died as a result of a single gunshot wound.
The victim's name and age were not being released pending notification of family members.