Try 1 month for 99¢
Man shot at Lafayette County shooting range

A man died of a gunshot wound at the Department of Natural Resources Shooting Range.

 JERRY DAVIS, FOR THE STATE JOURNAL

A man was shot and killed Saturday at a shooting range in Fayette Township, Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill said.

The incident remains under investigation.

The sheriff's office responded to a call at about 3 p.m. Saturday at the Yellowstone Shooting Range at 9565 CTH F in Fayette Township. The range is owned by the state Department of Natural Resources.

According to the sheriff's office, initial calls reported conflicting information but it was determined that a male subject had suffered a gunshot wound.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including UW Medflight. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and the victim died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

The victim's name and age were not being released pending notification of family members.

Tags

Matthew DeFour covers state government and politics for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.