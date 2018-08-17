Try 1 month for 99¢

A man who reportedly bit off half his tongue showed up at a hospital early Friday morning, and police were called in to find the severed tongue in a local park.

“The good news is they found the tongue” in Brittingham Park, 829 W. Washington Ave., Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

DeSpain said the man was able to show on a map where he thought the tongue could be found. With no police dog available to assist in the search, officers set off on foot to look for it.

Just as the man had indicated, officers located a large rock with a lot of blood on it and found and packaged the severed tongue, DeSpain said.

“The hope was (doctors) were going to reattach the tongue,” he said.

Police were not aware of any crime associated with the incident.

“The injury appeared to be self-inflicted,” Sgt. Paul Jacobsen said.

