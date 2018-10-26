Try 1 month for 99¢

A man covered in white and yellow powder told police he had been baking a cake, but a discharged fire extinguisher told a different story.

Odell Chalmers, 22, no permanent address, was arrested on two counts of disorderly conduct and for bail jumping when police found him shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday on West Lakelawn Place, after he allegedly chased after people while spraying the extinguisher.

Police said Chalmers had been drinking.

"Two women said they first encountered the suspect near State Street and he chased them to their West Lakelawn Place apartment building," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Disturbed and worried, they were able to get safely inside."

One man on the street wasn't so lucky, as Chalmers allegedly sprayed him with the fire extinguisher.

"He was dumbfounded and said 'What just happened to me?'," DeSpain said.

Another woman was able to get away from the spray by getting into her residence and securing the door.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

