A Madison man who struck and killed a pedestrian with the minivan he was driving in Maple Bluff and then fled the scene in 2016 was convicted of a felony charge of hit and run that resulted in death Monday afternoon.
Douglas R. Waldschmidt, who will be 63 Tuesday, was convicted by Dane County Circuit Judge Stephen Ehlke after he pleaded no contest as part of a plea arrangement.
Waldschmidt was charged with driving and hitting Jesse Morales, 53, of Madison, on Sept. 2, 2016 at the corner of North Sherman Avenue and Commercial Street. Morales died two days later as a result of injuries from the crash, according to an autopsy.
Witness descriptions and serial numbers from car parts left at the scene helped investigators figure out that a gold Mazda MPV van registered to Waldschmidt was the suspected vehicle in the crash, police said.
After he was confronted by police, Waldschmidt admitted that he had been involved in a crash. He then took police to his van that was covered by a camouflage tarp at the end of his driveway.
According to a criminal complaint, Waldschmidt told police that he was on his way to a friend's house and "was looking straight" when his vehicle struck something.
He told police he thought it was a deer and was angry that it was going to be a costly repair. He also admitted he had marijuana in his system and didn't want that detected by police.
Waldschmidt had been at the Memorial Union earlier that evening and had consumed one 12-ounce beer, he told police.
Waldschmidt remains free on $10,000 cash bond. Although he pleaded no contest as part of a plea deal, the agreement did not include any recommendations for sentencing, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne told Ehlke.
Ehlke then ordered a presentence investigation that will include no recommendations for sentencing by attorneys for either side.
No date has been set for sentencing.