Man charged with burglarizing Barron home of slain couple whose daughter is missing

Jayme Closs sign in Barron, AP photo

A sign is seen in the small town of Barron on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, where 13-year-old Jayme Closs was discovered missing Oct. 15 after her parents were found fatally shot at their home. 

 JEFF BAENEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BARRON — Prosecutors have charged a man with burglarizing a Wisconsin home where a couple was killed and their 13-year-old daughter went missing, but authorities say he's not a suspect in the case.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said 32-year-old Kyle Jaenke-Annis was arrested over the weekend at the home of James and Denise Closs. The couple was found shot dead early on Oct. 15 and their daughter, Jayme, was missing. Authorities believe Jayme was abducted, and she has been ruled out as a suspect in her parents' killings.

Fitzgerald did not say why Jaenke-Annis was cleared of any involvement in Jayme's disappearance. He is due in court Nov. 7.

According to the complaint, authorities discovered Jaenke-Annis in the Closs home early Saturday, the morning of the couple's funeral. Jaenke-Annis told investigators he found the house unlocked, walked in and took some of Jayme's clothing.

Jaenke-Annis said he took Jayme Closs' clothing because they were items people wouldn’t miss. He also said he was curious about what size Jayme is. He said he did not know the Closs family. Authorities found tank tops, girl’s underwear and a dress in his possession, the complaint said, WISN.com reported.

