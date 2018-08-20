Try 1 month for 99¢

A man with a history of burglary convictions was arrested early Monday morning after he was seen allegedly cutting a window screen on a Downtown apartment.

Alonzo Washington, 50, Madison, was tentatively charged with criminal damage to property and felony bail jumping, Madison police said.

The incident happened at about 1 a.m. in the 500 block of West Main Street.

A resident who lives in a nearby apartment confronted Washington after seeing him cutting the window screen. Washington fled on a bicycle.

"Thanks to details provided by the witness, officers were able to locate and apprehend him a short while later," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

When asked about the bike, Washington said he took it from "One of them places," without elaborating, except to say "I look for bikes."

He then refused to discuss why he was allegedly cutting a window screen, without an attorney present.

Washington was found guilty in 2010 and 2012 on burglary charges, and is to be sentenced in October after pleading guilty to another burglary charge in May.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

