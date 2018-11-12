A Sun Prairie man who suffered a severe head injury early Sunday morning at a house party in Downtown Madison is expected to survive.
Madison police said the 20-year-old victim was found unconscious at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot behind the residence in the 300 block of West Wilson Street.
"Some who attended the party indicated a group of uninvited guests were also present," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "It is not yet known if the party crashers are responsible for the battery."
The victim was in critical condition when taken to the hospital but is now expected to survive, DeSpain said.
No suspects were identified, as the investigation continues.