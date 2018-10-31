A man authorities say was left for dead Tuesday following an altercation with several other people at his home in the town of Dane has been identified as 24-year-old Dalton D. Ziegler.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said Ziegler's cause and manner of death requires further testing and study. Three people -- McKayla R. Tracy, 20, of Lodi; Jacob A. Johnson, 24, of Sun Prairie; and Drew D. Luber, 21, of DeForest -- have each been arrested on a tentative charge of being party to the crime of felony murder.
Ziegler was found dead at his residence at 7934 Highway 113 after Dane County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 911 call around 4:20 a.m. reporting an unresponsive male, Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney said at a news conference Tuesday.
Mahoney did not provide details on what led to the confrontation, but said three to four people had been at the home with the victim Monday night, and at least two others had been invited over and arrived before the altercation.
The others left Ziegler "alone and severely injured" after the altercation, but another resident of the home who had been present during the altercation returned later and called 911, Mahoney said.