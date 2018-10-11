Try 1 month for 99¢
A man who seemed disoriented in the Madison Children's Museum Wednesday was arrested after police found a handgun in his pocket.

Timothy Farr, 31, Waupun, was tentatively charged with carrying a concealed weapon, Madison police said.

Police were called to the museum, 100 N. Hamilton St., at about 10 a.m. Wednesday.

"The man asked staff where a laundry might be, and he also said he couldn't find his car," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

An officer arrived and walked with Farr to the squad car, hoping to help him.

"The man was cooperative and never threatened anyone," DeSpain said. "The officer told the man, before he could get in the squad, he needed to know if he had any weapons."

The man said yes, and a handgun was found in his pocket.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

