Two 13-year-old boys were asked by a stranger in a minivan if they needed a ride Thursday night, with the boys hurrying home to tell parents to call police.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Spaight Street, Madison police said.

The boys were walking home from the Orton Park festival when a tan-colored minivan pulled up alongside.

"The boys said the driver opened an automatic sliding door on the passenger side, asking them if they were looking for a ride," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

"Both felt very uncomfortable and told the man 'no,' before going to one of their homes to tell a parent."

Officers were not able to find the minivan.

The suspect is a white man in his 40s, short blonde hair, wearing sporty sunglasses.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

