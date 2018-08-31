A Madison man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly pulling a knife on another man inside a Downtown club.
Michael Arms, 66, was cited for disorderly conduct while armed, Madison police said.
The incident happened around 11 p.m. at Paul's Club, 204 State St.
Arms had been escorted out of the club by an employee after he allegedly pulled the knife, and was sitting on the sidewalk when police arrived.
"He was singing loudly as the officer attempted to get him to drop the folding knife, which he still clutched in his hand," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Arms kept singing and the officer was able to safely disarm him when a backup officer arrived.
"The victim said the suspect pulled the knife when he asked him to back off," DeSpain said. "He said the suspect, whom he does not know, was trying to talk with him, and kept getting very close."