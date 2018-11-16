An 18-year-old man banged his head on an officer's squad car when he was arrested in Downtown Madison Wednesday, police said.
The officer was driving on State Street when he spotted Matthew S. Knotowski, who he had past interactions with and who had a warrant out for his arrest, Officer Howard Payne said.
The officer attempted to arrest Knutowski for the warrant when he tried to flee and subsequently hit his head, Payne said.
The officer had told Knutowski that he was under arrest for the Rock County warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia, Payne said, and Knutowski appeared to cooperate.
The officer put Knutowski's hands behind his back, but then Knutowski attempted to run away, Payne said.
The officer grabbed Knutowski's leather jacket to keep him from running, Payne said. Another officer was also nearby and assisted, Payne said.
Knutowski fell to the ground, Payne said.
"Once officers got Knutowski in handcuffs, he proceeded to bang his head against the hood of the police car," Payne said.
No one was injured, Payne said, and Knutowski was taken to Dane County Jail for the warrant and a tentative charge of resisting a police officer.