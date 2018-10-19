A man who allegedly fired a gun at a man he knew after robbing him on the East Side on Wednesday was arrested on Thursday.
Algernon Caldwell Jr., 23, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with armed robbery and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, Madison police said.
Caldwell and another man are suspects in the robbery of a 26-year-old Madison man in the 2300 block of Columbus Lane.
Police said the two suspects took money from the victim, and as Caldwell ran from the scene, he allegedly fired a shot at the victim, who was not injured.
The second suspect, a 20-year-old Madison man, has not been found.