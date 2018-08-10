A 30-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning after Madison police officers heard a gunshot Downtown near the UW-Madison campus.
Tony D. Smith, of Madison was arrested on suspicion of first-degree reckless endangerment, damage to property, operating with a revoked license, reckless driving and hit and run, said Madison Police Department spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Police officers near the intersection of Francis Street and State Street heard a gunshot at about 1:30 a.m. Friday and saw a vehicle quickly exit the State Street Campus Garage, 415 N. Lake St., said Madison Police Lt. Daniel Nale.
DeSpain said a security guard saw Smith speaking with three people, and as they walked away, he allegedly shot at the group.
Smith then allegedly sped out of the garage, striking a garage stopping arm and nearly hitting a pedestrian.
A shell casing was found at the scene of the shooting, DeSpain said.
Police arrested Smith on the 1600 block of Fordem Ave., he said.