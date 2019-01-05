A man attempted to rob two gas station convenience stores Friday night before being caught and arrested by Fitchburg Police, police said.
Anthony A. Post, 34, of Madison, armed with a BB gun meant to look like a real firearm, demanded money from a clerk at a Speedway gas station, 2810 Fish Hatchery Road, shortly before 10:37 p.m., Sgt. Edward Hartwick said.
Post had run from the scene, but officers found him as he was trying to scale a fence, Hartwick said.
Fitchburg and Madison police officers also identified Post as the suspect in an attempted robbery that took place just a few minutes before the Speedway robbery, Hartwick said.
Post had entered the Kwik Trip at 2601 Fish Hatchery Road, which is in the city of Madison, at about 10:34 p.m. and displayed the BB gun, Madison Police Lt. Reginald Patterson said. Post had left that store without taking any cash.
Post faces tentative charges of armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and resisting an officer, Hartwick and Patterson said.