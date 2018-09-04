A drunken man was arrested in the town of Westport on tentative charges of fourth offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated and felon in possession of a firearm after concerned citizens reported him to be acting strangely and wading into the Yahara River, Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Cody J. Goen, 38, of Waunakee, had left his vehicle in a parking lot at 5360 Westport Road shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday when he entered the river, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said.
Goen was coaxed back to land by deputies and other bystanders, Schaffer said, and when he was searched, deputies found him wearing an empty leather firearm holster.
Deputies found a fully-loaded semi-automatic handgun in Goen's vehicle, Schaffer said.
Goen's 2006 Chevrolet Equinox had significant damage at the time of his arrest and Madison police are investigating whether that vehicle was involved in several hit and run crashes in that city prior to his arrest, Schaffer said.