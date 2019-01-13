An allegedly intoxicated man was arrested Saturday after a police officer initially pulled him over for driving 60 mph in a 30 mph zone, the Middleton Police Department said.
Police said John Sheehan, 39, of Madison, was pulled over for speeding when an officer noticed his slurred speech and red, glossy eyes, along with the smell of alcohol. Sheehan was arrested on a tentative felony charge of fourth-offense OWI, according to police.
He refused to take a field sobriety test, so a warrant was obtained to take a blood test, police said. Sheehan was taken to the Dane County Jail.