Man arrested for 4th OWI after driving his vehicle at Madison police officers
A Lake Mills man who drove his vehicle at Madison police officers on East Washington Ave., early Monday morning was preliminarily charged with a fourth offense operating a vehicle while intoxicated or impaired as well as numerous other offenses, Madison police are reporting.
Gustavo E. Gonzalez-Campos, 28, also was preliminarily charged with eluding an officer, threats to law enforcement and bail jumping, according to the police report. He was also given six traffic citations.
According to the report: Gonzalez-Campos drove his silver Chrysler at Madison police officers who were monitoring traffic for potential enforcement around 3 a.m. He eventually swerved his vehicle to keep his car from running into the police officers before he accelerated away from the scene.
The vehicle, registered to Gonzalez-Campos, was located later in a parking lot in the 1100 block of East Washington Ave. Officers parked nearby and watched Gonzaled-Campos get into it and start it up. Officers believe he then observed the police vehicle because he turned off his vehicle, exited it and ran from the scene. He was located nearby.