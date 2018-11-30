A man who's been arrested for lewd and lascivious behavior in the past was arrested once again for allegedly masturbating in front of two people in a UW-Madison campus area apartment building.
Ishmael Riley, 23, no permanent address, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Downtown Madison, police said.
The incident happened early in the morning on Nov. 20 in the apartment building in the 400 block of East Campus Mall.
"Police were able to identify him after reviewing surveillance video," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Riley was arrested twice before for similar offenses, both in 2015.
"At the time of his arrest Thursday, he was in possession of two stolen Apple watches," DeSpain said. "The investigation into the thefts is ongoing."