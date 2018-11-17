Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A man physically assaulted and pointed a loaded gun at another man who had made eye contact with him in the parking lot of a South Side bar, Madison police said.

Jammie D. L. Hatcher, 31, was in the parking lot of Rustic Tavern, 516 S. Park St., at about 1 a.m. Saturday when another man who had come outside "made innocuous eye contact with the suspect who took offense to this," Sgt. Nathan Becker said. 

Hatcher attacked the 40-year-old victim before pulling out a pistol, chambering a round and pointing the gun at him, Becker said.

Hatcher did not comply with police orders when they arrived but was taken into custody without incident, Becker said.

Officers believed Hatcher was intoxicated, Becker said, and he was taken to the Central Police District where he submitted to a chemical breath test.

Becker was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct while armed, batter and bail jumping, Becker said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Shelley K. Mesch is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She earned a degree in journalism from DePaul University.

Comments disabled.