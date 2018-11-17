A man physically assaulted and pointed a loaded gun at another man who had made eye contact with him in the parking lot of a South Side bar, Madison police said.
Jammie D. L. Hatcher, 31, was in the parking lot of Rustic Tavern, 516 S. Park St., at about 1 a.m. Saturday when another man who had come outside "made innocuous eye contact with the suspect who took offense to this," Sgt. Nathan Becker said.
Hatcher attacked the 40-year-old victim before pulling out a pistol, chambering a round and pointing the gun at him, Becker said.
Hatcher did not comply with police orders when they arrived but was taken into custody without incident, Becker said.
Officers believed Hatcher was intoxicated, Becker said, and he was taken to the Central Police District where he submitted to a chemical breath test.
Becker was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, felon in possession of a firearm, disorderly conduct while armed, batter and bail jumping, Becker said.