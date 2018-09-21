A man police said a bungled a bank robbery attempt on the Far East Side was taken into custody after crashing his getaway van, Madison Police said.
The man walked into the Associated Bank at 4407 Cottage Grove Road shortly before 1 p.m. Friday and demanded money, spokesman Joel DeSpain said, but he got scared off and fled without the cash.
The man then sped away in a van that a police detective spotted, and while the detective followed in his direction, the van spun out and crashed near the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Sprecher Road, DeSpain said.