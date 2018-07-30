A man lying on a sidewalk in front of a Downtown grocery store Sunday allegedly threatened a store clerk with a knife after being told to move.
Ronald Duell, 61, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed, Madison police said.
The 18-year-old clerk of Stop and Shop, 501 State St., was not injured.
"He said he gets along well with homeless people, saying they are normally really nice and friendly, but that was not the case on Sunday," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Several customers of the store told the clerk they were having problems getting into the store because a man was sprawled out on the pavement in front of the doors.
"The clerk went outside and told the man he needed to move," DeSpain said. "He said the man was just so eerily quiet and got so aggressive, so quickly."
Duell allegedly pulled out a knife and pointed it at the clerk, who ran back into the store and got a baseball baty.
"He looked out the window of the store and could see officers were already dealing with the suspect," DeSpain said.
