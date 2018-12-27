A Madison man allegedly acting hostile to customers and staff at an East Side restaurant Wednesday was arrested by police but not until he walked into traffic and obstructed the rush hour.
Robert Miracle, 36, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing and obstructing a street or highway, Madison police said.
The incident happened at about 5 p.m. at Denny's, 1798 Thierer Road.
"Denny's staff said a man was acting hostile, rude, profane and disturbing to staff and customers," said Officer David Dexheimer. "Despite the best efforts by the staff who asked him to refrain from his tirade, he continued, even after the call to police."
Miracle was leaving the restaurant just as officers were arriving.
"As the first officer approached, Miracle walked past the officer toward her squad car," Dexheimer said. "He attempted to open the passenger and driver's doors on the squad."
The officer tried to place him under arrest but he pulled away and walked into traffic on East Washington Avenue, rush hour traffic heading out of Madison at the end of the work day.
He eventually was taken into custody, with no injuries reported.