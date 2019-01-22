Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
A man who offered to spread salt on a North Side residence walk but was turned down returned later to yell at the homeowner and allegedly toss around items outside, including an American flag.

Andreas Moore, 45, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct for the incident that happened around 9 a.m. Sunday on Manley Street, Madison police said.

"He initially came to the front door of the house, carrying a bucket of salt," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "While he was difficult to understand, it appeared he was offering to sprinkle some of it on the walk, for a fee."

The homeowner said no, but Moore came back 10 minutes later.

"He was now very angry, pounding on the front door, demanding money," DeSpain said. "When he got no response, he went to the back door and began loudly knocking, while screaming."

Moore allegedly toppled garbage cans, threw children's items about and tossed the flag into a bush, all in the home's breezeway, before police arrived.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

