Beloit police are searching for the suspect in a shooting Wednesday afternoon that injured a 15-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man.
The Beloit Police Department said both the victims were taken to the hospital and are stable. The teenager had been shot in the legs, and the man was shot in the abdomen, according to police.
"We have identified a suspect in this offense, who is known to the victims, and we are actively looking for the suspect," the police department said in a Facebook post.
The shooting happened on the 700 block of Oak Street and was reported around 4 p.m. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 608-757-2244.
The incident follows a double homicide Saturday in South Beloit, Illinois, which is just across the state line from Beloit.
Logan Wunder, 18, was charged Monday with two counts of murder in Winnebago County Circuit Court for the deaths of Stephon Gardner, 22, and Zac Fosburgh, 19, according to the Beloit Daily News.
A third victim of the shooting, which happened on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue around 2 p.m., had been in serious condition following the incident, police said.
Sarah Millard, a spokeswoman for the city of Beloit, said police don't have any information to suggest the shootings are connected.