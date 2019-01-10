Try 1 month for 99¢

A Middleton man who allegedly set clothing on fire and damaged items in the Madison apartment of a relative was arrested at the scene.

Rukeem Harrison, 20, was tentatively charged with arson, second-degree reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, burglary and trespassing, Madison police said.

The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in an apartment building on Gammon Lane.

The female victim told police she had an argument with Harrison in her apartment, resulting in her kicking him out and locking the door.

"She then went to a neighbor's apartment, when he allegedly forced entry back into her home," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The woman called 911 from the neighbor's place, while the neighbor went back to her apartment.

"The suspect started a fire by placing clothing on the kitchen stove after turning the burners on high," DeSpain said. "The neighbor saw the burning clothing and successfully extinguished the flames."

The fire didn't affect other apartments in the building, where several disabled adults live.

"Responding officers determined the suspect also caused significant damage to his relative's apartment, by breaking or damaging dishes, glasses, electronics and other items," DeSpain said.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

