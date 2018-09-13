A man who allegedly got into a West Side retirement community complex by going through an underground parking garage was arrested for stealing items from four elderly residents.
Adrian White, 25, no permanent address, was arrested Wednesday when he tried to re-enter Oakwood Village, 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison police said.
Police found him at a bus stop after he tried but failed to get in through the front door, thanks to an employee recognizing him from a surveillance photo shared with staff and residents.
"The employee asked the man to sign the check-in book and asked who he planned to visit," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "That's when the suspect decided to leave."
White is accused of entering two different apartments, the first on Sunday morning and the second Tuesday afternoon.
The residents affected were a couple in their 80s and a couple in their 70s.
"They had left their doors unlocked for a couple of minutes, in one case to take out the trash and in the other case to get the newspaper," DeSpain said.
Money and jewels were taken from one apartment Sunday and a wallet and purse were taken from the other apartment Tuesday.
"In both cases, it appeared the suspect entered the property through an underground parking garage door," DeSpain said.
