A Madison man allegedly jumped into a delivery driver's car early Sunday morning and drove off, only to crash the car before getting arrested in Monona.
Dandre White, 41, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, Madison police said.
The incident started at about 12:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of East Johnson Street, when the 28-year-old delivery driver left the car running and unlocked while he delivered food to an address.
"As he was getting back to his car, he saw a stranger get in and drive off," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"As the MPD was taking the stolen auto report, Monona police reported the stolen car had just crashed in the 6100 block of Monona Drive," DeSpain said.
Monona police caught and arrested the suspect, and Madison police developed probable cause to arrest him for auto theft.
"The victim got his cellphone and wallet back, but the car had to be towed," DeSpain said.