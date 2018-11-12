A man who allegedly pulled a knife and yelled racial slurs at a couple was arrested Downtown Sunday afternoon.
Robert Hamm II, 34, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed and carrying a concealed knife, Madison police said.
The incident started around 4:15 p.m. on a Metro Transit bus, with Hamm, who is white, yelling and swearing at the couple, who are black.
"Witnesses said the angry suspect was also screaming at others, both on the bus and on the street," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
After the couple, a 25-year-old man and 21-year-old woman, both of Madison, got off the bus, Hamm also got off and allegedly continued his verbal attack.
"They said he pulled a knife and threatened to stab them," DeSpain said.
Hamm was arrested in the 300 block of State Street.
An arresting officer will ask the court to ban him from State Street, as this wasn't the first time he caused trouble in the area, police said.