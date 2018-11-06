A Madison man was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly pointed a gun at another man while driving on the city's East Side.
Ethan Yang, 20, was tentatively charged with a weapons violation for pointing the firearm at about 6:40 p.m. near East Johnson Street and North Baldwin Street.
Police said a 31-year-old Sun Prairie man was in his car when Yang pulled up alongside in his car.
"The victim said Yang pointed a gun at him before pointing the gun at his own head," said Lt. Jamar Gary.
Nobody was injured.