A man has been arrested after he allegedly used fake $100 bills to make purchases at businesses in Muscoda and Richland Center.
Michael Streiff, 36, formerly of Spring Green and now living in Fitchburg, was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Grant County Jail, according to the Muscoda Police Department.
He is tentatively charged with two counts of forgery and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
Police were called by two Muscoda businesses on Sunday after fake bills were used at those businesses. Surveillance video identified Streiff as the alleged suspect.
Richland Center police arrested Streiff on the Muscoda charges after three fake $100 bills were used at two businesses in Richland Center.
The investigation showed the fake bills used in Richland Center allegedly came from Streiff and an unidentified accomplice.
Police said in a news release that 17 more fake bills were found in his vehicle.
Police Chief Lucas Clements said the bills had the same serial number and the paper was thicker than a normal $100 bill.
It is unknown how many counterfeit bills might still be in circulation in the area.