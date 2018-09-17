A town of Montrose man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he allegedly made death threats to several people, fled the scene and was subsequently arrested for his sixth drunken driving offense.
Gerald Erpelding, 58, also was tentatively charged with three counts of disorderly conduct and a felony probation and parole warrant, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Erpelding was at 7354 East Cates Road when deputies were called to the residence at about 4:30 p.m. because he allegedly made threats.
He fled the scene of the disturbance on an ATV before deputies arrived and was seen leaving the area in a pickup truck.
Deputies found the truck and stopped him at East Cates Road and Highway A.