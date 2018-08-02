A Madison man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly hitting a woman on the backside with a sub sandwich.
Marvin Prince, 53, was tentatively charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing, Madison police said.
The 27-year-old Madison woman was not injured.
The incident happened at about 10:20 p.m. in the 500 block of State Street.
"She was walking her dog when a man began to follow her," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "She said he kind of cornered her into a tree."
The woman turned away from the man and then felt and heard a loud slap on her buttocks.
"She told an officer she was shocked, mortified and disturbed," DeSpain said.
The woman didn't see what the man used to hit her with, but he was carrying a plastic bag containing a sub sandwich.
"It's believed that is what he used to slap her," DeSpain said.
Prince told officers the slap was more of a bump, and that police were wasting their time investigating the case, saying "This stuff happens on the street."
