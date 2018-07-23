Try 1 month for 99¢
A Madison man who allegedly grabbed a Downtown grocery store clerk on the backside and threatened to kill her colleagues was arrested Saturday night.

Johnnie Pigram Jr., 43, was taken into custody, tentatively charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct, unlawful trespass and battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement, Madison police said.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday at Capitol Centre Market, 111 N. Broom St.

Earlier, Pigram allegedly grabbed the backside of a 24-year-old female clerk from Madison, while she was assisting a customer at the checkout counter.

"He tried to deny everything but all had been captured on surveillance video," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Police were called when Pigram allegedly continued to make a disturbance in the store by threatening to kill store workers, then allegedly threatened to kill the responding officers.

"Officers determined the suspect was intoxicated," DeSpain said. "He was taken to jail."

