A Madison man who allegedly grabbed a Downtown grocery store clerk on the backside and threatened to kill her colleagues was arrested Saturday night.
Johnnie Pigram Jr., 43, was taken into custody, tentatively charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct, unlawful trespass and battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement, Madison police said.
The incident happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday at Capitol Centre Market, 111 N. Broom St.
Earlier, Pigram allegedly grabbed the backside of a 24-year-old female clerk from Madison, while she was assisting a customer at the checkout counter.
"He tried to deny everything but all had been captured on surveillance video," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Police were called when Pigram allegedly continued to make a disturbance in the store by threatening to kill store workers, then allegedly threatened to kill the responding officers.
"Officers determined the suspect was intoxicated," DeSpain said. "He was taken to jail."
Teens led police on chase through golf course, over fences, Madison police say
Two teens accused of being passengers in a stolen car that crashed on the Southwest side on Monday led police on a foot chase that went through a golf course, over fences, through backyards and into a home before the teens were arrested.
Ramogi Carr, 17, Fitchburg, and Javian White, 17, Madison, were arrested on tentative charges of being intentional passengers in a stolen car, criminal trespass to a dwelling and criminal damage to property, Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Teens led police on chase through golf course, over fences, Madison police say
Two teens accused of being passengers in a stolen car that crashed on the Southwest side on Monday led police on a foot chase that went through a golf course, over fences, through backyards and into a home before the teens were arrested.
Ramogi Carr, 17, Fitchburg, and Javian White, 17, Madison, were arrested on tentative charges of being intentional passengers in a stolen car, criminal trespass to a dwelling and criminal damage to property, Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Father, son arrested on drug charges in Janesville park, police say
Three men, including a father and son, were arrested Tuesday in a city park in Janesville for allegedly selling drugs.
Robert Thomas Sr., 53, Robert Thomas Jr., 25 and Michael Coleman, 31, were taken to the Rock County Jail following the arrests, Janesville police said.
Read the whole story here.
Janesville Police Department
Father, son arrested on drug charges in Janesville park, police say
Three men, including a father and son, were arrested Tuesday in a city park in Janesville for allegedly selling drugs.
Robert Thomas Sr., 53, Robert Thomas Jr., 25 and Michael Coleman, 31, were taken to the Rock County Jail following the arrests, Janesville police said.
Read the whole story here.
Janesville Police Department
Father, son arrested on drug charges in Janesville park, police say
Three men, including a father and son, were arrested Tuesday in a city park in Janesville for allegedly selling drugs.
Robert Thomas Sr., 53, Robert Thomas Jr., 25 and Michael Coleman, 31, were taken to the Rock County Jail following the arrests, Janesville police said.
Read the whole story here.
Janesville Police Department
Janesville stabbing suspect identified, police say
A Beloit man has been identified as the suspect in a stabbing in Janesville early Monday.
Shedrick Baldwin, 27, is being sought by Janesville police for allegedly stabbing the victim multiple times shortly before 1 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Morningside Drive.
Read the whole story here.
Janesville Police Department
Cabbie pulls over, her fare allegedly tried to rob gas station, Madison police say
A Madison cab driver did some quick thinking after being informed by police the man in her taxi just tried to rob a gas station: she acted like the car had mechanical problems and pulled over.
Emil Jagodinsky, 65, Rhinelander, was taken into custody on tentative charged of attempted robbery with threat of force and disorderly conduct, Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Police dog sniffs out $15K worth of cocaine in car, suspects arrested, Madison police say
Madison police dog Slim led officers to about $15,000 worth of cocaine Monday inside a car, with the two people inside arrested on drug charges.
Gildardo Martinez, 32, and Ofelia Nicolas-Lopez, 30, both of Chicago, were taken into custody by officers of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force following a traffic stop.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Police dog sniffs out $15K worth of cocaine in car, suspects arrested, Madison police say
Madison police dog Slim led officers to about $15,000 worth of cocaine Monday inside a car, with the two people inside arrested on drug charges.
Gildardo Martinez, 32, and Ofelia Nicolas-Lopez, 30, both of Chicago, were taken into custody by officers of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force following a traffic stop.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Middleton man arrested for alleged fourth drunken driving offense
A Middleton man who allegedly hit two parked cars early Friday morning was arrested for his alleged fourth drunken driving offense.
Joshua Knihtila, 38, was taken into custody at his own apartment at about 2:30 a.m., Middleton police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Inmate goes AWOL from Dane County Jail
A Madison woman has been declared AWOL from the Dane County Jail.
Tosha Olson, 35, was in jail on a cocaine possession sentence.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Madison man arrested for alleged attempt to take car with gun threat
A Madison man who allegedly threatened a driver with a handgun in an attempt to take the vehicle was arrested after holing up in an apartment before surrendering to police.
Kevin Lockhart, 28, was tentatively charged with armed robbery, disorderly conduct while armed and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
3 liquor store robbery suspects arrested, Madison police say
Three people who allegedly shoplifted from a Downtown liquor store Tuesday were arrested, two after a police foot chase and the third the day after.
Demorris Posley, 22, and Lexus Nelson, 19, both of Madison, and a 16-year-old girl were tentatively charged with retail theft, Madison police said, and Posley also was tentatively charged with strong-arm robbery.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
3 liquor store robbery suspects arrested, Madison police say
Three people who allegedly shoplifted from a Downtown liquor store Tuesday were arrested, two after a police foot chase and the third the day after.
Demorris Posley, 22, and Lexus Nelson, 19, both of Madison, and a 16-year-old girl were tentatively charged with retail theft, Madison police said, and Posley also was tentatively charged with strong-arm robbery.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Nigerian pleads guilty to wide-ranging scams that netted more than $850,000
A Nigerian national admitted Tuesday that he used spoofed email messages to redirect a payment for a Deerfield home to the bank account of an unwitting Iowa woman, who then sent the money on to him.
Clement Onuama, 53, of Arlington, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud and will face up to five years in federal prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 30 by U.S. District Judge William Conley.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Ex-town of Madison man gets 8 years prison for 2015 shooting of girlfriend
A former town of Madison man who shot and severely injured his girlfriend during an argument in 2015 has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Arnold C. Thompson, 37, was originally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other charges for the Dec. 20, 2015, shooting of Torine Beard, who survived the shooting despite severe abdominal injuries. Thompson pleaded guilty in March to first-degree reckless injury.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Jail
Madison man receives 21-year prison sentence for Stoughton bank robbery
A Madison man was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for robbing a Stoughton bank in October.
Kenny Furdge, 24, robbed the Home Savings Bank in Stoughton at gunpoint on Oct. 17. U.S District Judge James Peterson on Thursday sentenced Furdge to 14 years in prison for the robbery, followed by a consecutive seven-year term for brandishing a gun during a crime of violence.
Read the whole story here.
Accused carjacker who took Madison woman to Indiana indicted on federal kidnapping charge
A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Madison man on a kidnapping charge after authorities said he carjacked a Madison woman in April and forced her to drive to Indiana, where he was later arrested.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Madison, Marvin Baker, 42, faces up to life in prison on the kidnapping charge. Madison police said that on April 19, Baker was arrested in Indiana after he jumped into a 46-year-old woman’s car on Madison’s East Side and forced her to drive him “south,” ending up in Indiana.
Read the whole story here.
MADISON POLICE