An Edgerton man allegedly fired a gun while making threats to others at a town of Christiana residence Wednesday, with three people arrested in the incident.
Michael Lund, 58, was arrested on two counts of disorderly conduct while armed, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
The incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. at a residence at 366 Lien Veum Road.
Deputies were called to the residence when witnesses reported Lund allegedly was threatening people and was firing his handgun.
The landlord and homeowner of the residence, Robert Veum, 58, Cambridge, was arrested and tentatively charged with maintaining a drug house and Jamie Sigrist, 36, Cambridge, was arrested for possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia.
Deputies recovered shell casings and the handgun at the scene.