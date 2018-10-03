A man allegedly exposing himself to a woman and her children Downtown Tuesday evening was arrested after he pulled out a knife and waved it around a short time later.
Waldemar Santiago-Rivera, 58, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed, lewd and lascivious behavior-exposure and being a felon in possession of a knife, Madison police said.
The 31-year-old Madison woman with her children saw the man allegedly expose himself while thrusting out his hips and yelling, in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue at about 6:30 p.m.
"The children could see him too," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The man broke a bottle on the ground as the mother shouted for him to stop exposing himself and to leave the area."
Santiago-Rivera then allegedly pulled out a knife and started waving it around, while continuing his boisterous behavior, police said.
"A 57-year-old woman in the neighborhood also tried to get the man to move along, while he was making slashing motions with the knife," DeSpain said. "She feared she could be stabbed."
Police arrived and took Santiago-Rivera into custody.
