A Madison man who allegedly goes online to rent out a UW-Madison campus-area parking space that he doesn't control has been arrested for theft.
Tony Fountain, 23, was arrested Friday on five counts of theft by false representation, and could face more charges as investigators identified 12 victims so far.
Fountain, who uses an online name "Bama Flow," was arrested earlier this summer for allegedly doing the same thing he was arrested for on Friday.
"He takes rent money from victims for a Hawthorne Court parking spot he does not control," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He has rented the same spot to multiple people for the same time period."
One of the most recent victims told police she gave Fountain $400 to rent the space.
"Victims have made contact with Fountain via a Facebook group page where UW students can seek apartments, parking spots and other items for sale or rent," DeSpain said.
The owner of the property where the Hawthorne Court parking place is located said he didn't know Fountain and he didn't give permission to him to rent out parking spaces.
A check of the New UW Sublet and Roommate Board on Facebook on Monday didn't turn up any parking spaces for rent posts by Fountain or Bama Flow.