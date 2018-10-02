A Beloit man was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly a woman in the head several times with a hammer during a domestic incident.
Jonathan Castro, 29, was tentatively charged with first-degree attempted homicide, substantial battery, strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct while armed-domestic violence, Beloit police said.
The incident was reported at about 6:50 p.m. Monday at a residence in the 2600 block of Colley Road.
"It was reported that Castro choked an adult female victim until she went unconscious, and hit her in the head several times with a hammer," said spokeswoman Sarah Millard.
The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville, suffering from a skull fracture. She was expected to survive.