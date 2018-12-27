A steak knife going so far into a man's face that only the handle was visible brought paramedics and police to a Janesville home early Thursday morning, with the victim taken to a hospital and the woman who said it was an accident taken to jail.
Maria Johnson, 46, Janesville, was tentatively charged with second-degree reckless injury with a domestic violence enhancer, Janesville police said.
The unidentified man sustained a non-life-threatening injury.
Police were called to 1530 Mole Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man who had a knife sticking out of his head.
"Maria directed officers to the kitchen, where a male was found leaning over the sink, with a knife stuck in his face," the report said. "The handle was the only part of the steak knife that was visible, next to the subject's nose."
Both Johnson and the victim said she caused the knife to be stuck in the victim's face, but both also said it was an accident.
Johnson was taken to the Rock County Jail pending an initial court appearance.