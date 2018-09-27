A Madison woman was punched and choked by an acquaintance when she got home early Thursday morning, the man then forcing her to drive to ATMs to get money before stealing her car.
The incident was reported at 2:45 a.m. by the woman who lives on Troy Drive, Madison police said.
Police said the suspect, a 32-year-old Madison man, broke into the woman's house and was inside when she got home.
"He battered the victim and ended up forcing her to go with him," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The man drove her car and demanded she take out cash from her accounts, going to several ATMs.
"He eventually left her, and took off with her car," DeSpain said.
No description of the suspect was given.
