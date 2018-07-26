Two mailboxes about four miles apart were damaged by loud detonations early Thursday morning on Madison's East Side, with nobody hurt in the blasts.
The first explosion was reported at about 4:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Ziegler Road, and the second was reported at about 5 a.m. on Grayhawk Trail, Madison police said.
"The damage was caused by some type of firework," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Witnesses thought the first explosion was a loud gunshot.
"It isn't known if the mailboxes were specifically targeted or if these were random criminal acts," DeSpain said.
No suspects were identified.